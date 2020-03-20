Leeds United’s Kit Deal Still On Track

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United’s new kit deal with Adidas is unlikely to be affected by the uncertainly surrounding the current season, according to The Athletic.



The Yorkshire giants are set to sport a new kit next season after their current deal with sports manufacturer Kappa expires at the end of the current campaign.













Leeds have been in talks with a number of sports apparel manufacturers across the world over the last year and they have a deal in place.



The Whites have an agreement with Adidas and the German giants are expected to manufacture the kit for Leeds next season.





A deal is in place, but some fans have been concerned about it not being announced, especially in the current economic climate.







But has been claimed that the two parties have already agreed a deal, meaning an announcement will eventually happen.



Leeds are currently leading the Championship table and are hopeful that the drama surrounding the end of the season will not derail their promotion bid.





Adidas will also hope that Leeds will come out at the start of next season wearing their brand in the Premier League.

