Manchester United Eyeing Three Major Summer Arrivals

Manchester United are looking to bring in at least three major signings during the summer transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have improved rapidly in recent weeks, with January signing Bruno Fernandes having a major impact on the team’s performances and results.













With momentum behind them, Manchester United were hopeful of pushing into the top four before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak across Europe and the world.



Regardless of what happens in the coming months, Manchester United are expecting to spend big money in the summer to bolster Solskjaer’s squad for next season.





And it has been claimed they are hopeful of making at least three major additions to their squad in the next window.







Right-wing is a major area of focus for Manchester United and the club are hoping that they will be able to bring in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.



Solskjaer also wants a proven goalscorer and the club are looking at options after missing out on Erling Braut Haaland in January.





Manchester United want an attacking midfielder too and are weighing up moves for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City star James Maddison.



The club are also believed to be in the market for a holding midfielder in the summer transfer window, but three major additions are their target.

