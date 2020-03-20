XRegister
26 October 2019

20/03/2020 - 11:55 GMT

Pep Guardiola Listed As Jack Grealish Admirer

 




Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a fan of Aston Villa attacking midfielder and Manchester United target Jack Grealish, according to the Evening Standard.

Grealish has been one of the shining lights of a disappointing season for Aston Villa, who are currently in the Premier League relegation zone.  


 



The 24-year-old has been tipped to leave the Villans during the summer transfer window regardless of whether the club suffer relegation this term.

Manchester United are said to have prioritised signing him and are putting in the groundwork to take him to Old Trafford before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.
 


But the Red Devils could yet face competition for his signature from crosstown rivals Manchester City as Guardiola likes the Aston Villa captain.



Guardiola is expected to carry out a rebuild of his squad in the summer and he is looking for a replacement for David Silva, who will leave the club at the end of the campaign.

While Phil Foden is expected to be given the chance to replace the Spaniard, Manchester City are also expected to look for solutions in the transfer market.
 


And Guardiola’s admiration for Grealish could develop into the club making a move for him in the summer.
 