26 October 2019

06 August 2019

20/03/2020 - 21:19 GMT

Photo: Rangers Talent Missing Football

 




Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy has admitted he is missing football. 

The Scottish game, in line with the game across much of Europe and the world, has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.  


 



Players at a host of clubs are isolating themselves and have been handed personalised schedules to stay fit at home, with training grounds closed for fear of the virus spreading.

Rangers talent Kennedy has admitted he is missing the game and took to social media to highlight the fact. 
 


He posted a photograph on Instagram of him warming up before a game and wrote: "Missing it."



17-year-old winger Kennedy was handed a senior team outing by Gers boss Steven Gerrard in the Scottish Cup earlier this year.

He also played for Rangers in the UEFA Youth League, featuring against Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava and Atletico Madrid.
 


Kennedy, who has been capped by Scotland up to Under-19 level, is rated as a promising prospect at Ibrox and the club will be hoping he can continue his progression in the coming months.
 