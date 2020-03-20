Photos: Rangers Star Back In Homeland, Running To Keep Fit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Florian Kamberi appears to be back in his native Switzerland as he bids to keep fit and sharp.



Club football has been shut down until at least 30th April after the Coronavirus outbreak and they jury is out on when the game will be able to resume.













Sides across the country are looking at how to keep players fit, with many clubs keeping their stars away from their training grounds and providing them with instructions on how to stay in shape at home.



Kamberi, who joined Rangers in January on loan from Hibernian, appears to have headed back to Zurich, Switzerland.





The 25-year-old posted clips on Instagram where Zurich, his hometown, was listed as his location and he looked to be running on a track to keep in shape.







Kamberi has been praised for his efforts since he joined Rangers from Hibernian, with the striker putting in energetic performances in a light blue shirt.



The former Switzerland Under-21 international started his career in the youth ranks at Zurich-based Grasshopper.





Kamberi left Swiss football to try his luck in Germany at Karlsruher, before heading for Scotland with Hibernian, initially on loan, in 2018.

