Too One-Dimensional For Barcelona – Former Premier League Star On Arsenal Hitman

Former Premier League shot-stopper Shaka Hislop has insisted that Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is too one dimensional as a player to succeed at Barcelona.



The Gabon international is set to enter the final year of contract at Arsenal this summer and has been linked with a move away from the north London club in the next transfer window.













Inter are interested in Aubameyang and he has also been linked with a move to La Liga, with Barcelona believed to be keen on taking him to the Nou Camp.



With only a year left on his contract, the striker is expected to be cheaper than alternative options and Hislop admits it would make a financially tempting deal for Barcelona.





However, he sees very little footballing sense in the swoop as he feels Aubameyang has succeeded at Arsenal as they suit his style.







The former goalkeeper believes he is too one dimensional to adjust his game for Barcelona and pointed towards Antoine Griezmann’s struggles in Catalunya.



Hislop said on ESPN FC: “It is tempting because of the price and nothing else.





“At €55m, it is a good deal for Barcelona, but as incredible a talent Aubameyang is, he is not a fit at Barcelona.



“He was fantastic at Borussia Dortmund, maybe even better at Arsenal, who play to that very style that he brings.



“The challenge with Aubameyang is because that style is so one-dimensional, you have to be able to adjust a whole lot more when you are playing at Barcelona.



“If three years ago if I told that you had a choice between Aubameyang and Griezmann, I think everybody would have chosen Griezmann.



“And look how he has struggled.”



The striker has been in pristine form for Arsenal and has scored 20 goals in 32 appearances this season in all competitions.

