Tottenham Hotspur Star Looking to Be Ready For Season Restart

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has revealed that he is building up his fitness in an attempt to be ready when the season resumes again.



The 30-year-old has been out with a knee injury since the beginning of the year and was forced to go under the knife to fix it.













Sissoko has now returned to the grass, working with his team-mates, as he looks to step up his comeback process and build up his fitness.



He is keen to make a return when league action resumes this season, with the Coronavirus having seen the Premier League suspended until at least 30th April.





Sissoko insists his knee now feels fine and, following two weeks of training, he is looking to be ready soon, telling the club's official site: “I’m fine, my knee’s okay.







“I’ve been training with the team for nearly two weeks now and everything is okay.



"I’m trying to build up my fitness and trying to be ready for when we’re allowed to play again.”





The 30-year-old France international has made 26 appearances for Tottenham over the course of the current campaign, scoring twice in the Premier League, and having him back and available for selection would be a boost for Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho.

