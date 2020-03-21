XRegister
26 October 2019

21/03/2020 - 14:43 GMT

Antonio Conte Thinks England Good For Me – Valentino Lazaro

 




Newcastle United new boy Valentino Lazaro has claimed that Inter boss Antonio Conte feels that he can return to his best if he gets to play regular football in England.

Conte signed the wide-man from Hertha Berlin last summer, but he was a bit-part player at Inter before he left the club after just half-a-season in the winter transfer window.  


 



Lazaro joined Newcastle on loan, with the Magpies beating off competition from German side RB Leipzig to land him.

Despite Conte declaring him surplus to requirements, Lazaro insists that the Inter coach believes the move makes sense to get him playing regularly once again, and backed England as a destination.
 


“He respected my decision precisely because he knows England”, Lazaro told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it when asked about Conte’s reaction to his move.



“And he thinks that playing in the Premier League and having consistency can be a good step for me.

“To go back to being what I had shown in the past.”
 


With the season on hold due to Coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if Lazaro will play again for Newcastle if campaign does not start before the end of June, or whether his loan will be extended.
 