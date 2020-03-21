Arsenal and Bayern Munich In Contact With Club Over Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been in touch with Swedish side Hammarby to register their interest in promising teenage striker Emil Roback.



Hammarby are excited about the 16-year-old and feel that he is proof their investment in their youth academy is starting to bear fruit.













Roback signed a contract with the Swedish side last year, along with fellow highly rated youngster Ben Engdahl.



It is Roback who is on Arsenal and Bayern Munich's radar though, with sporting director Jesper Jansson admitting that he is aware of the two giants' liking for the striker.





"We were contacted and we know about the interest. He has also met Arsenal. There is strong interest and there are more clubs as well", Jansson told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.







"He has also been to Arsenal.



"Yes, I understand the interest. He is a forward with a great physique and speed, and already an accomplished goalscorer.





"He got an apprenticeship contract last autumn because he is one of the names we believe in the most."



Jansson further confirmed that Arsenal and Bayern Munich have directly been in touch, adding: "Yes we are [being contacted by them]."



Roback turned out for Sweden's Under-16s and has now graduated to the country's Under-17 ranks.



It remains to be seen how long Hammarby, who finished third in the Swedish top flight last year, can keep hold of Roback for if he continues his development.

