Arsenal Have Napoli Striker On List of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Replacements

Arsenal are considering making a move for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik if they lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract this summer and is some way away from agreeing on a new contract with the club.













The hitman is believed to be keen on leaving Arsenal in the summer and has Inter and Barcelona as two of his suitors for the next transfer window.



Arsenal want to keep hold of their top goalscorer over the last two seasons, but are aware that they could struggle to convince the player to continue at the Emirates without Champions League football.





The club are already considering contingency plans and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicola Schira, quoted by TuttoNapoli.net, Milik is a player the Gunners are following.







Arsenal are considering snapping up the Napoli striker as the replacement for Aubameyang in the summer.



His representatives have been offering him around Europe, but his wage demands have emerged as an obstacle.





Napoli are also claimed to be eyeing a €50m transfer fee before they would agree to let the former Ajax star go in the summer.

