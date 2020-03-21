Chelsea Give Green Light To Star Extending Loan At Serie A Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are happy for Davide Zappacosta to stay with Roma on loan for another season, it has been claimed in Italy.



Zappacosta completed a season-long loan switch to the capital club last summer, but hurt his cruciate ligament at the start of the season and has been sidelined since.













Roma have been looking to convince Chelsea to sign off on another loan agreement and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, cited by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, have succeeded.



It is claimed that Chelsea are happy for Zappacosta to spend another season on loan at Roma, giving him the chance to play regularly for the Giallorossi.





He clocked just 12 minutes of football for Roma this season, featuring in Serie A against Genoa.







Zappacosta, 27, has a contract with Chelsea which is due to run until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen if the Blues will want him to pen an extension before he is linked to Roma for a further year.



The full-back will be looking to get substantial playing time under his belt with the Giallorossi when he is fit to return.





Zappacosta has 52 appearances for Chelsea to his name and has chipped in with two goals and four assists for the Premier League giants.

