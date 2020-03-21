Claim From Italy: No Paul Pogba Decision Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is yet to take a call on his next club, despite Juventus being in pole position to sign him, it has been claimed in Italy.



Pogba has been reported in Italy as being determined to leave Manchester United this summer despite talk of him signing a new contract at the club or even staying at Old Trafford next season.













Juventus have been plotting his return to Turin for some time and believe they have the edge in the race to snare him away from Manchester United.



But according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com, the Frenchman has not taken a decision yet and his agent Mino Raiola is working on options.





Manchester United remain keen to keep the player, but for the moment, he is not convinced about continuing at Old Trafford.







Real Madrid have remained in the window for the midfielder and Raiola, his agent, recently claimed that he wants to take a great football to the Santiago Bernabeu.



Pogba and his agent are still in discussions and are considering their options ahead of an unprecedented summer.





It is unclear if clubs will be willing to offer Manchester United a high enough fee to secure Pogba in the summer, with the sides likely to have their finances affected by the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

