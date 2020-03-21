XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

21/03/2020 - 15:18 GMT

Everton Linked Kalidou Koulibaly Discusses Future With Napoli Supremo By Phone

 




Everton and Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly will not go to war with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in order to leave the club.

The Senegalese is considered by many to be one of the top centre-backs in world football and Napoli have been consistent about slapping a big asking price on his head.  


 



Koulibaly could be ready to try something different and, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, he spoke with De Laurentiis on the phone recently to discuss his situation.

The centre-back informed De Laurentiis that he is ready to move on from Napoli if an offer which appeals to him, and also to the club, is made this summer.
 


But he was also clear with De Laurentiis that he is not prepared to go to war to leave Napoli and is happy to stay at the club.



Former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with wanting to take Koulibaly to Goodison Park to reinforce his defensive options.

Manchester United have also long been credited with admiring Koulibaly, but it is unclear if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to tinker with a defence which has been solid.
 


Koulibaly has been on the books in southern Italy since a 2014 move to Napoli from Belgian club Genk and will turn 29 in June.
 