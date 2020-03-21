He’ll Require Big Investment – Agent Of Chelsea Linked Juan Musso

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea linked goalkeeper Juan Musso has indicated that it could take much more than €30m to prize his client away from Udinese.



The Argentine goalkeeper has piqued the interest of several clubs through his performances at Udinese over the last two seasons.













The 25-year-old is one of the goalkeepers Inter are eyeing as a potential replacement for Samir Handanovic and he is also being monitored by Premier League giants Chelsea.



There are suggestions Udinese rate him at around €30m, but his agent, Vicente Montes, has taken note of the rising transfer fees clubs have been paying over the last few years.





And indicated it could take much more than the €30m figure if a club want to snare Musso away from Udinese in the future given his performances, looking towards how much Kepa and Thibaut Courtois cost, and how much Gianluigi Donnarumma is rated at.







Montes said on Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “If Kepa cost Chelsea €80m, Courtois more or less the same amount and Donnarumma is worth €100m, how much is Juan Musso worth?



“I can tell you it would surely be a big investment for the club that decide to sign him from Udinese.”





Musso, who has a contract until 2023 with Udinese, has kept nine clean sheets for the Italian club this season.



He also made his debut for Argentina in March last year.

