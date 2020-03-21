XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/03/2020 - 16:24 GMT

He’ll Require Big Investment – Agent Of Chelsea Linked Juan Musso

 




The agent of Chelsea linked goalkeeper Juan Musso has indicated that it could take much more than €30m to prize his client away from Udinese.

The Argentine goalkeeper has piqued the interest of several clubs through his performances at Udinese over the last two seasons.  


 



The 25-year-old is one of the goalkeepers Inter are eyeing as a potential replacement for Samir Handanovic and he is also being monitored by Premier League giants Chelsea.

There are suggestions Udinese rate him at around €30m, but his agent, Vicente Montes, has taken note of the rising transfer fees clubs have been paying over the last few years.
 


And indicated it could take much more than the €30m figure if a club want to snare Musso away from Udinese in the future given his performances, looking towards how much Kepa and Thibaut Courtois cost, and how much Gianluigi Donnarumma is rated at.



Montes said on Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “If Kepa cost Chelsea €80m, Courtois more or less the same amount and Donnarumma is worth €100m, how much is Juan Musso worth?

“I can tell you it would surely be a big investment for the club that decide to sign him from Udinese.”
 


Musso, who has a contract until 2023 with Udinese, has kept nine clean sheets for the Italian club this season.

He also made his debut for Argentina in March last year.
 