I’m Home Alone – Chelsea Loan Star Not Heading Home Due To Coronavirus

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta, who is on loan at Roma, has revealed he is home alone due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



The full-back completed a move to Roma last summer, penning a season-long deal, but soon suffered a cruciate ligament injury which sidelined him and has not featured for the Giallorossi since.













He is focusing on his recovery, but has admitted he is now home alone, without his girlfriend or his parents, due to the Coronavirus outbreak gripping Italy.



"I am home alone because my girlfriend and my parents are an hour from here and therefore I have not gone back", Zappacosta was quoted as saying by La Roma 24, when asked for his view on the Coronavirus emergency.





"In the afternoon I train and try new things in the kitchen. Then in the evening I play the playstation", the Chelsea star added.







Zappacosta insists he is going his best to work on his recovery at home and has set up a small gym, which he is using as he bids to stay in sharp.



But the defender admits that he is now focusing mainly on his health in a time of crisis.





"I had just arrived at Roma and I had this injury that kept me out for quite a while", Zappacosta explained.



"I was returning, but then this chaos broke out.



"I had picked up the ball, jumped, was doing everything on the pitch – I was close to returning.



"We were forbidden to do everything because the risk is too high. I do my best at home, I have set up a small gym and I am trying to stay in shape, but the main thing now is health."



Zappacosta is expected to remain at Roma into next season on loan, if an agreement can be ironed out with Chelsea, as he looks to make sure he is playing week in, week out in 2020/21.



