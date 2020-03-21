Like Gust Of Wind – Tony Cascarino Shares Earliest Thierry Henry Memory

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has revealed his earliest memory of playing against Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in France.



Cascarino featured for Chelsea, Celtic and Aston Villa in British football, but he also enjoyed success in France where he featured for Marseille, Nancy and Red Star.













He spent six years in France and during his time in French football, he played against a young Henry, who was starting out his career at Monaco.



The former Ireland international revealed one of his earliest memories of playing against the Frenchman, who went on to become an Arsenal legend, and the lightning pace of Henry that surprised him.





He conceded that he was taken aback by the pace of the Frenchman in one of the instances when he had at least ten yards on the forward before being beaten in a foot race.







Cascarino said on talkSPORT: “I remember like it was yesterday.



“I played against him at Monaco and I was at Nancy and I got into a bit of a foot race with him.





“I headed a corner away and we squeezed up and I ended up sort of right-back position and Thierry was playing left-wing because it was the start of his career.



“The midfielder lobbed it in behind towards the corner flag and I got about ten yards on Thierry Henry and I was 36.



“I started chasing it and all of a sudden this gust of wind and I thought where did he come from?



“I remember sitting in the dressing room after the game and saying to a player, how quick is that left-winger?



“Eventually, it was Thierry Henry.”



Henry left Monaco for Juventus before joining Arsenal in 1999, which changed the trajectory of his career.

