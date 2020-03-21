XRegister
26 October 2019

21/03/2020 - 11:57 GMT

We Must Recognise – Agent of Chelsea and Inter Linked Juan Musso Comments On Speculation

 




The agent of Chelsea linked goalkeeper Juan Musso is certain that his client is going to play for one of the European heavyweights in the future.

The 25-year-old Argentine goalkeeper has impressed in Italy this season and his performances for Udinese have piqued the interest of several clubs.  


 



Inter have identified him as a potential replacement for Samir Handanovic and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea claimed to be keen on taking him to Stamford Bridge.

Musso’s agent has remained coy on whether he has been in touch with any of his client’s suitors but confirmed that several clubs are keeping tabs on the Argentine shot-stopper.
 


He insisted that given Musso’s talent and his performances in Serie A, he is certain that at some point he will feature for one of the bigger clubs in Europe.



Vicente Montes told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “Confirming something [about contact with Inter] today would be irresponsible.

“But we must recognise that several teams from different leagues are following him closely.
 


“It is obvious that with his age, with two seasons behind him in Europe, an Italian passport, demonstrating quality and professionalism, as well as his established quality in the Argentina national team, Musso is destined to become the goalkeeper of a great European team.”

Udinese signed him from Racing Club in 2018 and he has a contract until 2023 with the Italian outfit.
 