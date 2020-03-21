XRegister
X
26 October 2019

21/03/2020 - 13:12 GMT

West Ham Linked Morgan Sanson Needs Convincing On Move

 




West Ham United linked midfielder Morgan Sanson is not willing to be forced out of French giants Marseille if he is not happy with the proposed destination.

Sanson has been linked with a move away from Marseille over the last 12 months with the French side feeling he is a player that can command a substantial fee.


 



The midfielder is considered a player that Marseille could sell in the summer to raise funds due to his attributes and it has long been felt by some he would suit the English top flight.

Premier League sides have been consistently linked with Sanson, with David Moyes' West Ham continuing to be mentioned in connection with the midfielder.
 


If West Ham do want Sanson then they are set to have to sell the club to him as, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, the midfielder is determined only to move on his terms.



Sanson has made it clear to Marseille that, despite their desire to sell him, he will not join a club he is not convinced about..

He wants a suitable offer on his table from an established club before he takes a call on his future at Marseille.
 


The 25-year-old midfield man has a contract until 2022 with the Ligue 1 giants.
 