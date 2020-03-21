XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/03/2020 - 11:49 GMT

Yes, Could Have Joined Champions League Team – Newcastle United New Boy

 




Valentino Lazaro has claimed that he rejected a move to Germany in January in favour of joining Newcastle United as he wanted to experience playing in the Premier League.

Newcastle signed the Austrian winger from Inter during the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.  


 



The Premier League outfit had to work hard to convince the player and beat off competition from RB Leipzig in the race to sign Lazaro during the winter transfer window.

Lazaro stressed that it is no secret that he could have been playing in the Champions League if he had moved to the Bundesliga in the winter.
 


But the player already had experience of playing in Germany and he wanted to enjoy and test himself playing in the Premier League, which led to the move to Newcastle in January.



Lazaro told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: “It is no secret that I had the opportunity to go to a top club in Germany and play Champions League [football] in a team where many of my friends play.

“But I wanted to try a new experience, something I hadn’t experienced yet.
 


“So, I chose to test myself in the Premier League.”

Lazaro has made five appearances for Newcastle and it is unclear whether he will stay at St James' Park permanently.
 