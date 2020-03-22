Alexander Sorloth Is Best Player In Turkish League Rival Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who is on loan at Trabzonspor, has been dubbed the best player in the Turkish Super Lig by a rival star.



The Norwegian hitman has struck 25 times already this season for Trabzonspor and is spearheading the club's push for the Turkish Super Lig title.













His displays for Trabzonspor have seen him linked with a host of clubs, including Real Madrid, and Konyaspor midfielder Marko Jevtovic has no doubt that Sorloth is the best player in the Turkish Super Lig as things stand.



"I did not play against Sorloth because I was out with injury", Jevtovic admitted to Turkish broadcaster ASPOR.





"The man is very strong in the penalty area", he added.







Jevtovic, lauding Sorloth's ability to finish chances, continued: "He has the ability to score from any position.



"He is probably the best player in the league right now.





"It is a great pleasure to watch him playing."



Sorloth scored the only goal of the game at Konyaspor in December as Trabzonspor beat Jevtovic's side in the Turkish Super Lig.



The 24-year-old is on loan from Crystal Palace until the summer of 2021, but Trabzonspor are expected to trigger a purchase option in the loan agreement well before then.

