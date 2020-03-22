An Icon Player – Former Liverpool Star Praises Steven Gerrard, Picks Him In Ultimate Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Fernando Torres has picked Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in his Ultimate Team, dubbing the ex-midfielder an "icon player" and admitting he completed his game.



Liverpool signed Torres from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007, with the Merseyside giants splashing £20m to take him to Anfield.













Torres linked up well with Gerrard and the two were in inspired form in the 2008/09 campaign as Liverpool pushed Manchester United for the Premier League title and finished second, just four points adrift.



He scored 33 goals in his first season at Liverpool, followed by 17 and 22, before nine in half a season before he joined Chelsea.





Torres admits that Gerrard was a big part of his success at Liverpool and believes the midfielder completed him as a player.







The Spaniard, picking Gerrard in his Ultimate Team, told LFC TV: "In midfield, in the most advanced position is Steven Gerrard, my icon player.



"I needed Steven in the team, any system, any team, a key player for me and obviously the most important player in that role, a number 10, in front of [Javier] Mascherano and [Xabi] Alonso.





"The best player I played with. I say many times that he is the player that completes my game.



"There is a before and an after since I started playing with him. An icon player, captain of the team and I would be so happy to be playing with him again", Torres added.



While Torres needed only 32 games to score 22 goals in the 2009/10 season at Liverpool, he only once managed the same or more goals in a campaign after leaving Anfield, at Chelsea in 2012/13, and needed double the amount of games to record the feat.

