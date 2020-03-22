Antonio Conte Considers Liverpool Target Key To Inter’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte considers Liverpool target Alessandro Bastoni to be key to Inter's future, in a sign the Nerazzurri will not easily sell the centre-back.



Bastoni has been eased into first team action at Inter by Conte this season and, in his 14 Serie A appearances, two Coppa Italia outings and one Europa League bow, has done enough to alert clubs to his potential.













European and world champions Liverpool are the latest side to be credited with holding an interest in Bastoni, as Jurgen Klopp prepares for the likely departure of Dejan Lovren in the summer.



However, Liverpool are unlikely to find it easy to convince Inter to part with Bastoni as, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Conte sees him as the future of the club.





The former Chelsea boss believes Bastoni is important not just for the future of Inter though, but also for the present.







He clocked up the full 90 minutes against Juventus in Serie A, before the league was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Bastoni spent last season on loan at Parma, where he clocked up valuable game time in Serie A.





The centre-back is under contract at the Italian giants until the summer of 2023.

