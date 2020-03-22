XRegister
22/03/2020 - 13:45 GMT

Aston Villa and Wolves Showing Keen Interest In Turkish Super Lig Defender

 




Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing keen interest in Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama, who is impressing in Turkey's top flight. 

Belgian side Standard Liege landed Luyindama, initially on loan, from African side TP Mazembe, before signing him on a permanent basis for just €250,000.  


 



The defender quickly caught the eye in Belgium and Galatasaray signed him on loan in the 2019 January transfer window before subsequently forking out €8m to land him permanently.

Now he is attracting attention from the Premier League where, according to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Aston Villa and Wolves are keen on him. 
 


The Premier League pair have been impressed with what they have seen of Luyindama at Galatasaray and could slap in bids to convince the Turks to sell.



He helped Galatasaray to a Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup double last season.

The 26-year-old has seen his season interrupted by injury and has made just 15 appearances for Galatasaray this term.
 


Galatasaray have the DR Congo international under contract until the summer of 2022.
 