26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/03/2020 - 09:33 GMT

Feeling Growing Liverpool Target Jadon Sancho Could Stay At Dortmund

 




Borussia Dortmund have not lost hope of keeping Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho into next season with question marks over whether clubs will be willing to meet his asking price.

Sancho has largely been expected to leave Dortmund in the summer and has been linked with several clubs in the Premier League.  


 



Manchester United have been linked with Sancho, but European and world champions Liverpool are also admirers of the England star and could represent a more attractive option for him.

The football landscape has changed since the season came to a standstill due to the global Coronavirus pandemic and the feeling is, according to German broadcaster Sport1, it could see Sancho stay at Dortmund.
 


It is no longer being taken for granted that Sancho will leave Dortmund in the summer and the England international may stay put.



The suspension of the season is expected to have a knock-on effect on the summer transfer window as clubs look to conclude smart, cost-effective deals.

Premier League sides may be unwilling to meet Dortmund's big asking price for Sancho, with the German side firm over their valuation of the player.
 


Dortmund are unlikely to lower their asking price for Sancho and there is a growing feeling that they could hold on to him for one more season.
 