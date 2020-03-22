XRegister
26 October 2019

22/03/2020 - 09:26 GMT

Former Derby Striker Excited By Rams Teenager’s Potential

 




Former Poland international Grzegorz Rasiak has tipped Derby County teenager Bartosz Cybulski to become a dangerous forward for the Championship club.

Rasiak had a short stint at Derby in the 2000s, but has continued to keep tabs on the fate of his former club over the years.  


 



He was left impressed by what Frank Lampard did at Derby and believes Phillip Cocu has done a good job with a relatively young squad this season.

The former Ram has also been keeping an eye on the talent coming through at Derby and believes his compatriot Cybulski has the potential to become a major player for the club.
 


The 17-year-old is yet to make his senior debut, but has been catching the eye with the youth team.



Rasiak believes the next two years are going to be key for his development and feels if he can stay on track, the teenager has a massive future in front of him.

“He is one of the highly-rated players in Poland”, the former striker told The Athletic.
 


“Right now, he is only a first-year scholar, so he has some way to go but he is on track.

"Hopefully, in the next couple of years, we will see him scoring in the first team.

“He is a big lad already for his age [6ft 4in] and once he gets stronger, he could be very dangerous.”

Cybulski has netted three goals in the Under-18 Premier League this season and will be looking to kick on with his development when the campaign resumes.
 