X
26 October 2019

22/03/2020 - 19:57 GMT

I'd Never Heard Of Him But He Was Fantastic – Michael Mols On Former Rangers Star

 




Michael Mols has admitted he had never heard of Claudio Reyna before he played with him at Rangers and has dubbed the American "fantastic". 

Reyna was on the books at Rangers from 1999 until 2001 and picked up one Scottish Premier League title and one Scottish Cup with the Gers.  


 



Mols was also part of the Rangers squad that won the league in the 1999/2000 campaign and the Dutchman was impressed with what he saw from Reyna.

The goal-getter admits he knew nothing about the American when Rangers signed him, but was soon impressed with his ball retention and work rate.
 


"I had never heard of him before we played together at Rangers", Mols told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, when picking his top team.



"There, however, he was fantastic.

"He hardly lost the ball and his running ability was impressive", he added.
 


Reyna headed south to join Sunderland from Rangers in 2001 before switching to Manchester City in the summer of 2003.

He finished off his career in his native United States at New York Red Bulls and hung up his boots with 112 caps for his country under his belt.
 