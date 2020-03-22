Liverpool Star More Than An Idea For Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Lazio hold a serious interest in Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, who is expected to depart Anfield in the summer.



Lovren was heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool last summer and the Reds fielded approaches from Italian sides for the Croatian.













Ultimately Lovren stayed put at Liverpool, but has enjoyed little in the way of regular playing time under Jurgen Klopp throughout the season.



He is again being tipped to move on when the summer transfer window swings open and, according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Lovren is more than an idea for Lazio.





The Rome giants hold a serious interest in the central defender and are looking at taking him to Italy.







They believe Lovren is likely to leave Liverpool in the summer, when he will have just a year left on his contract at Anfield, and would like to add him to the ranks.



Lazio sit in second place in Serie A, with the Italian season suspended, and are set to be playing Champions League football when the new campaign rolls out.





Lovren made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season before the campaign was suspended.

