Manchester United Linked With Rekindling Interest In Old Centre-Back Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been linked with rekindling their interest in Inter centre-back Diego Godin this summer.



Godin ended his nine-year stay at Atletico Madrid to join Inter on a free transfer last year, but his first season in Italy has not gone according to plan.













The veteran centre-back has failed to nail down a place in the starting eleven and Inter have felt underwhelmed by his performances this season.



There are suggestions Inter are prepared to shift him out in the summer as he is not part of Antonio Conte’s future plans and are looking for buyers for the 34-year-old.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are one of the clubs who are considering taking Godin to Old Trafford.







Manchester United failed with a bid to sign the defender two years ago when their ex-manager Jose Mourinho was desperate for a centre-back.



The Uruguayan rejected moving to Old Trafford and stayed at Atletico Madrid for one more season.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could appreciate the veteran centre-back’s experience in his relatively young squad.



Valencia are also interested in taking Godin back to Spain in the summer.

