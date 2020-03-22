XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/03/2020 - 14:33 GMT

Photo: Rangers Star Welcomes Team-mate After Football Manager Transfer

 




Rangers defender George Edmundson has taken to social media to welcome team-mate Joe Aribo after he signed him in Football Manager. 

Players are keeping themselves fit and also entertained at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with the advice being to stay at home to stop the virus spreading.  


 



Gers centre-back Edmundson has opted to keep himself occupied by stepping into the virtual dugout with the computer game Football Manager.

Edmundson appears to have taken charge of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor and has taken the opportunity to virtually reunite with Aribo at the Black Sea Storm. 
 


He swooped to sign the midfielder and wasted no time taking to Instagram to welcome his team-mate on the move.



Edmundson will hope Aribo can rise to meet the challenge at Trabzonspor during his game on Football Manager.

In the real world, football across Scotland has been suspended until the end of April due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
 


It is unclear when the season might be able to resume, but UEFA moving Euro 2020 until next summer has created some extra space in the calendar.
 