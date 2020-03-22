Photo: Rangers Star Welcomes Team-mate After Football Manager Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender George Edmundson has taken to social media to welcome team-mate Joe Aribo after he signed him in Football Manager.



Players are keeping themselves fit and also entertained at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with the advice being to stay at home to stop the virus spreading.













Gers centre-back Edmundson has opted to keep himself occupied by stepping into the virtual dugout with the computer game Football Manager.



Edmundson appears to have taken charge of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor and has taken the opportunity to virtually reunite with Aribo at the Black Sea Storm.





He swooped to sign the midfielder and wasted no time taking to Instagram to welcome his team-mate on the move.







Edmundson will hope Aribo can rise to meet the challenge at Trabzonspor during his game on Football Manager.



In the real world, football across Scotland has been suspended until the end of April due to the Coronavirus outbreak.





It is unclear when the season might be able to resume, but UEFA moving Euro 2020 until next summer has created some extra space in the calendar.

