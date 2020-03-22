Thought He Was Franz Beckenbauer – Former Rangers Star On Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers hitman Michael Mols has joked that Lorenzo Amoruso thought he was Franz Beckenbauer when he was in action against smaller clubs in Scotland.



Amoruso became a cult figure at Rangers during his spell at Ibrox between 1997 and 2003, going on to win three Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups in a light blue shirt.













Mols saw the Italian centre-back up close, playing alongside him, and laughed that Amoruso used to act like he was Germany legend Beckenbauer when he faced smaller clubs in Scotland, while he was always keen to make an impression in big matches.



"This man really wanted to assert himself in big games", Mols told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad when picking Amoruso in his top team.





"Against smaller clubs he sometimes thought he was Beckenbauer", the Dutchman laughed.







"But he was a great defender.



"He showed that often enough in Glasgow."





Mols opted to put another former Rangers star in the shape of Craig Moore alongside Amoruso in his top team and admits that the Australian's understanding with the Italian means he gets the vote over another centre-back he played with, Jaap Stam.



"I am not picking the strongest individual players, but the same team. Amoruso and Moore complemented each other at the heart of the defence.



"Craig knew his qualities and also knew what his weaker points were", Mols continued.



"Above all, he was a good defender.



"I also played with Jaap Stam, he was fantastic, but our games together were only moments, we never really played together."



Moore had two spells at Rangers and won five league titles, four Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

