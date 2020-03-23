100% – West Ham Star On String He Wants To Add To Game Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has conceded that he should be scoring more goals for the Hammers and believes he is often too unselfish on the ball.



The academy graduate started off as a defender but has since moved up to midfield, where he has caught the eye and kicked on with his development.













However, goals have been hard to come by, with the England international finding the back of the net just twice in 100 appearances for West Ham.



Rice feels that he should be hitting the back of the net more often for West Ham from his midfield position and pinned the blame on his unselfish nature and an unwillingness to shoot when he should shoot.





“One hundred per cent", Rice told his club's official site when asked about needing to score more.







"Maybe sometimes I am too nice and pass the ball off on the edge of the box when I should have a shot myself.



"In training, I do it all the time and when I get into game situations I do it a bit different but if you don’t shoot you don’t score.





"It’s been tough this year, but I definitely need to add more goals and get around the edge of the opposition box a bit more and get shots off."



Rice admits that he does have a fear of striking the ball and it flying high into the stands, bringing about a negative reaction from the fans.



"I’m a bit scared of it flying into Row Z and getting booed, when it could fly into the top corner! As I said, if you don’t shoot you don’t score.”



Both Rice's goals for West Ham have come in the Premier League; he has also provided three assists for his team-mates.

