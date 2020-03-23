Difficult To Mark – Leeds United Star Picks Chelsea Man As Best Player Ever Faced

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United starlet Jamie Shackleton has revealed that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham rates as the best player he has so far come up against, with the Blues hitman tough to mark.



The England striker spent last season on loan at Championship club Aston Villa, where he came up against the 20-year-old Whites midfielder.













Shackleton saw Abraham up close last season at Villa Park, when the striker scored in a Championship clash which ended 3-2 to Leeds; the young midfielder came on as a substitute in the game.



The Leeds star saw enough of Abraham to quickly appreciate his quality, as he was tough to track.





Asked by Leeds' official site who the best player he has faced so far is, Shackleton replied: “Probably Tammy Abraham, he was really difficult to mark."







The England Under-20 international also took time to describe the best moment of his career so far, which he revealed was his first match against Derby County.



“I’d say coming on for my debut against Derby County, all of my family were really proud.”





Shackleton has been tipped for big things going forward and the midfielder is highly rated by Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

