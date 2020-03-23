XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/03/2020 - 21:57 GMT

Difficult To Mark – Leeds United Star Picks Chelsea Man As Best Player Ever Faced

 




Leeds United starlet Jamie Shackleton has revealed that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham rates as the best player he has so far come up against, with the Blues hitman tough to mark.

The England striker spent last season on loan at Championship club Aston Villa, where he came up against the 20-year-old Whites midfielder.  


 



Shackleton saw Abraham up close last season at Villa Park, when the striker scored in a Championship clash which ended 3-2 to Leeds; the young midfielder came on as a substitute in the game.

The Leeds star saw enough of Abraham to quickly appreciate his quality, as he was tough to track. 
 


Asked by Leeds' official site who the best player he has faced so far is, Shackleton replied: “Probably Tammy Abraham, he was really difficult to mark."



The England Under-20 international also took time to describe the best moment of his career so far, which he revealed was his first match against Derby County.

“I’d say coming on for my debut against Derby County, all of my family were really proud.”
 


Shackleton has been tipped for big things going forward and the midfielder is highly rated by Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
 