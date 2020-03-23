XRegister
26 October 2019

23/03/2020 - 15:39 GMT

I Couldn’t Say No To Rafael Benitez – Newcastle United Flop Makes Admission

 




Newcastle United flop Achraf Lazaar insists there was no way he could turn down the chance to join the Magpies, despite having an offer on his table from Fiorentina. 

The left-back swapped Italian side Palermo for Newcastle in the summer of 2016, putting pen to paper to a five-year contract at St James' Park.


 



He is still on the books at Newcastle, but having flopped with the Magpies has been sent out on a series of loans and is currently in the Italian second tier at Cosenza.

Lazaar could have avoided his Newcastle misery by signing for Fiorentina, but the Moroccan insists he could not resist the call from Rafael Benitez. 
 


"There was Fiorentina. I would have been happy to go there, but my childhood dream was to go to the Premier League and especially Newcastle have a great history", Lazaar told journalist Nicolo Schira in an Instagram Live.



"Benitez, calling me, made me feel proud. And I could not not go."

Lazaar, who has been bidding to get his career back on track in Italy, has made just eight appearances in Serie B so far this season.
 


The defender missed a chuck of the season with a thigh injury, restricting his outings for the southern Italian club.

Cosenza currently sit second bottom in Serie A, with the season having been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
 