Liverpool Played Better Football Last Season – Andy Gray

Former top flight attacker Andy Gray thinks that Liverpool played better football last season than they have done in the current campaign, despite the fact they missed out on the title last term, but are set to win it when the season resumes this year.



The Reds are close to winning the league title this season, having put together an astonishing 25-point lead at the top of the table.













They finished on 97 points last season, losing just once, but were pipped by Manchester City on 98 points – and Gray thinks Liverpool were playing better football last season.



"I actually think they played better last season. They played better football last season", Gray said on beIN Sports.





"I think what they have done this season is that they have been brilliant professionally. They have got over the line."







Gray also took time to recognise the contribution of the back four in ensuring Liverpool's success this season, but believes the Reds' astonishing form is by no means guaranteed to carry on next term.



"Their back four and goalkeeper have been sensational.





"There are a lot of things gone their way this season that probably won't next. They might lose one or two players in the summer.



"Will Virgil van Dijk be as dominant as he has been? Will the front three still possess that threat and all that? They might not.



"Will the full-backs be as adventurous? And will they get away with it now that teams are saying 'well, hold on, we have to stop these first and foremost before we stop the front three'?"



Liverpool lost just one league game last season and have only lost one league game in the current campaign, but it remains to be seen when they will have the chance to lift the Premier League title due to the Coronavirus outbreak having paused the season.

