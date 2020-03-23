Liverpool Star Admits Having To Stop Rooting For Celtic Against Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that because Steven Gerrard is in charge of Rangers he has stopped rooting for Celtic in clashes between the two Glasgow giants.



The Liverpool full-back admits that he always used to cheer on Celtic in the Scottish game while he was growing up.













However, with Liverpool legend Gerrard having taken over at Ibrox, Alexander-Arnold no longer believes he can actively root for Celtic against Rangers.



With Gerrard an icon at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has been pushed into a neutral position in games between the two clubs.





“Growing up I was Celtic", Alexander-Arnold told GQ Magazine.







"But now, because of the connection [with Gerrard managing Rangers], I’m probably neutral up there now.”



Gerrard is looking to make himself a Rangers legend by putting the Gers back on top of the Scottish game.





However, Celtic are 13 points ahead of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are tipped to wrap up the title when the Scottish game resumes.



It is unclear when football will resume in Scotland due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the suspension of the game.

