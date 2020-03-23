XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/03/2020 - 16:13 GMT

Loved Watching Him At Liverpool – Leeds United Midfielder On Favourite Player

 




Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has revealed he loved watching Fernando Torres in action for Liverpool when he was young. 

Liverpool landed Torres for £20m from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007 and he quickly took to life in the Premier League with the Reds.


 



The Spaniard scored 33 goals in all competitions during his first season at Liverpool and Leeds midfielder Shackleton has revealed he loved to see the Spaniard in action in a red shirt.

Shackleton feels that at Liverpool, Torres was a class act and at the peak of his powers. 
 


"I used to love watching Fernando Torres when he was at Liverpool", Shackleton, asked about his football hero when he was younger, told Leeds' official site.



"He was my favourite player when I was six/seven years old.

"He was class to watch and at his peak."
 


Torres left Liverpool in the 2011 transfer window when Premier League rivals Chelsea forked out a whopping £50m to secure his signature.

The Spaniard struggled to find his best form at Stamford Bridge and only once netted above 20 goals in a season over the course of three full seasons with the Blues.
 