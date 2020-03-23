Loved Watching Him At Liverpool – Leeds United Midfielder On Favourite Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has revealed he loved watching Fernando Torres in action for Liverpool when he was young.



Liverpool landed Torres for £20m from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2007 and he quickly took to life in the Premier League with the Reds.













The Spaniard scored 33 goals in all competitions during his first season at Liverpool and Leeds midfielder Shackleton has revealed he loved to see the Spaniard in action in a red shirt.



Shackleton feels that at Liverpool, Torres was a class act and at the peak of his powers.





"I used to love watching Fernando Torres when he was at Liverpool", Shackleton, asked about his football hero when he was younger, told Leeds' official site.







"He was my favourite player when I was six/seven years old.



"He was class to watch and at his peak."





Torres left Liverpool in the 2011 transfer window when Premier League rivals Chelsea forked out a whopping £50m to secure his signature.



The Spaniard struggled to find his best form at Stamford Bridge and only once netted above 20 goals in a season over the course of three full seasons with the Blues.

