Newcastle Star Achraf Lazaar Reveals Winger Who Caused Him Most Trouble

Newcastle United left-back Achraf Lazaar has revealed the winger that has caused him the most problems in his career so far.



Lazaar joined Newcastle from Italian side Palermo in 2016 and during his time at the Serie A club came up against Spanish winger Joaquin.













Joaquin was on the books at Fiorentina, who he joined from Malaga in 2013, and Lazaar admits that he had a game to forget when he came up against the Spaniard.



The full-back concedes that Joaquin, who won 51 caps for Spain, got the better of him on several occasions.





"I always remember Joaquin. I played against him when he was at Fiorentina", Lazaar told journalist Nicolo Schira in an Instagram Live, when asked about the winger who caused him the most problems.







"He was the only one who really bothered me. I had a very bad game and I remember it.



"It wasn't so much attacking, because I went forward and put crosses in.





"But defending was really difficult", Lazaar continued.



"Maybe I had to go back 100 metres after a move and found myself with a ball and foot pointing at me….



"He was good with both his left and right foot, he was so good and smart that he managed to be successful against me several times."



Joaquin completed two seasons in Serie A with Fiorentina before returning to La Liga with Real Betis.



Lazaar is back in Italy, on loan from Newcastle at Serie B side Cosenza.

