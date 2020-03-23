People Are Packing His Moving Boxes – Former MLS Star On Liverpool Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has no doubt that Jurgen Klopp will shift goalkeeper Adrian out of the Liverpool squad in the summer.



Adrian left West Ham United as a free agent last summer and Liverpool turned to the Spaniard to come in as understudy to Brazil shot-stopper Alisson when Simon Mignolet was sold to Club Brugge.













The goalkeeper has struggled to live up to expectations when filling in for Alisson, making mistakes, and put in a poor performance when Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid.



Former MLS star Moreno thinks that Adrian's time at Liverpool will come to an end in the summer and believes people will pack the Spaniard's moving boxes for him, so desperate are they to see him leave Merseyside.





"He's gone", Moreno said on ESPN FC when asked about Adrian's future at Liverpool.







"And I can tell you something. There's people lining up outside his apartment packing the boxes for him."



Moreno also feels that Dejan Lovren's time at Liverpool is coming to a natural conclusion.





He believes that Lovren too often fails to put in the steady performances Liverpool need from a centre-back that is not a regular starter.



"He gives you a little bit of depth in that position, but it is too often that Dejan Lovren actually plays and makes a mistake.



"When you want depth it's because you want a guy who can step in and do the job.



"He can step in and do the job to a point. I think the time for Dejan Lovren at Liverpool has gone", Moreno said.



Lovren has already been linked with several clubs, including Serie A side Lazio.

