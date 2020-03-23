Romelu Lukaku Is Like Older Brother – Valentino Lazaro

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro has revealed that Inter team-mate Romelu Lukaku is like an older brother to him.



The winger joined Italian giants Inter last summer from Hertha Berlin, with Lukaku also landed by the Nerazzurri last summer.













Lazaro struggled to make an impact at Inter in the first half of the season, unlike Lukaku, and was sent on loan to Newcastle United until the end of the campaign.



The Austria international admits he continues to keep close track of Inter's fortunes during his time away from the club, and revealed that Lukaku is like an older brother to him.





"I am in contact with [coach Antonio] Conte and all the boys", Lazaro told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.







"I watch every game and talk to them about it.



"Especially with Romelu I feel a great bond. He is like an older brother."





Lazaro made just six appearances in Serie A for Inter before departing the club on loan, while he was also handed a single outing in the Coppa Italia.



The Austrian has already made four appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle and will hope to get the opportunity to add to the total when the league resumes again.

