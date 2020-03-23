XRegister
23/03/2020 - 19:11 GMT

Thought He’d Be Troublemaker But Keep Him – Former MLS Star On Liverpool Attacker

 




Former MLS forward Alejandro Moreno believes Liverpool should keep hold of Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer and has admitted to being surprised by the Swiss' good attitude at Anfield so far. 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has used Shaqiri sparingly throughout the course of the season and the winger was linked with a move away in January.


 



The Reds made clear they would not let Shaqiri go though and he remained at Anfield, though there have continued to be question marks about whether he will stay beyond the summer.

For Moreno, who played in the MLS and for Venezuela at international level, Liverpool should keep hold of Shaqiri. 
 


The ex-attacker admits to being surprised Shaqiri has not had a problem with not being a regular at Liverpool and feels the Swiss' changed attitude means keeping him would be a smart move for the Reds.



"I thought this guy would have been a troublemaker by now", Moreno admitted on ESPN FC.

"The perception you get from Shaqiri from the outside and years past would have been a guy that needed to play, needed to be out there.
 


"There is a certain ego to him, a certain personality to him.

"But he seems to have accepted this role at Liverpool and understand 'you know what? I'm winning things. When I get to play it's fun to have a good team around me. I don't have to carry anybody'.

"Shaqiri, I think you keep him because he can be dangerous for you and useful to you."

The winger, who will turn 29 years old later this year, has made just ten appearances for Liverpool this season, across only 256 minutes of football.
 