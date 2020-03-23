XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/03/2020 - 15:11 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Continuing To Monitor Championship Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to monitor the situation of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Evening Standard

Spurs are expected to be busy when the transfer window opens as head coach Jose Mourinho looks to reshape the squad to his liking.


 



A number of players could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Eze, who has impressed at QPR in the Championship, is on Spurs' radar.

Eze is a player Tottenham are monitoring as they plot who to swoop for in the summer. 
 


The 21-year-old has been a regular under Mark Warburton at QPR this season, featuring in 37 Championship games, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.



The England Under-21 international has been linked with a host of clubs and Tottenham would be likely to face competition for his signature if they move for him.

Eze has now made over 103 appearances for the R's and is just five appearances shy of the 100-game mark in the Championship.
 


With the season suspended, Warburton's QPR sit 13th in the Championship standings with 50 points from their 37 league games.
 