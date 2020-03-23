Tottenham Hotspur Continuing To Monitor Championship Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to monitor the situation of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Evening Standard.



Spurs are expected to be busy when the transfer window opens as head coach Jose Mourinho looks to reshape the squad to his liking.













A number of players could arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Eze, who has impressed at QPR in the Championship, is on Spurs' radar.



Eze is a player Tottenham are monitoring as they plot who to swoop for in the summer.





The 21-year-old has been a regular under Mark Warburton at QPR this season, featuring in 37 Championship games, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.







The England Under-21 international has been linked with a host of clubs and Tottenham would be likely to face competition for his signature if they move for him.



Eze has now made over 103 appearances for the R's and is just five appearances shy of the 100-game mark in the Championship.





With the season suspended, Warburton's QPR sit 13th in the Championship standings with 50 points from their 37 league games.

