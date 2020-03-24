Absolutely Thrilled – Neil Lennon On Second Celtic Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon has admitted he is thrilled with how his second spell as Bhoys manager has gone so far and admits it is amazing to be back at Celtic Park.



Lennon was appointed the man-in-charge once again in February 2019 when former manager Brendan Rodgers left to take over at Premier League side Leicester City.













He arrived at Celtic for a second stint in the hot seat, having previously managed the Scottish club from 2010 to 2014.



The manager admits that he is lucky to have been given the Celtic job for a second time and concedes that when in charge of the Bhoys he has a good chance of achieving success.





“I’ve been lucky enough to work at a club like this where, although you’re not guaranteed success, there’s a good chance of success”, Lennon told his club's official site.







“You’re working with great coaches and players every day, and to get the job for a second period was amazing as well.



"So I’m just absolutely thrilled with the way things have gone.”

