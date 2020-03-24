He Was A Nightmare – Leeds United Defender Picks Out Toughest Opponent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has revealed that Portuguese winger Ricardo Quaresma was a nightmare to play against because of the difficulty of marking him.



Douglas spent the 2016/17 season in Turkey, where he turned out for Konyaspor and came face to face with tricky winger Quaresma.













The Leeds full-back has no doubt about the Besiktas star being the most difficult player he has ever had to face, explaining that he found Quaresma to be a nightmare and impossible to pin down.



“Individually Ricardo Quaresma, he was a nightmare!" Douglas told Leeds' official site when asked about his toughest opponent.





"Both feet, inside, outside, it didn’t matter what you did, it was near impossible to mark him.”







Douglas also took time to pick out his Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips and his former Wolverhampton Wanderers team-mate Ruben Neves as two of the best players he has played with.



While Douglas rates Phillips' range of passing, he also admires the skill in Neves and admits both can make superb passes look simple.





"As a defensive midfielder and an array of passing Kalvin Phillips is probably the best I’ve played with.



"Ruben Neves, with his vision and passing, both can make passes look so simple that others can’t play.”



Douglas has played his club football in Scotland, Poland, Turkey and England.

