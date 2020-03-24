If You Really Want To Be Complete – Former MLS Star’s Message To Trent Alexander-Arnold

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno believes Trent Alexander-Arnold must work on the defensive side of his game if he wants to be a complete right-back.



Alexander-Arnold has been in sensational form for Liverpool over the last 18 months and helped the Reds to win the Champions League last term.













Liverpool are expected to seal the Premier League title when the league resumes and Alexander-Arnold has been heavily tipped to win the Young Player of the Year award too.



Moreno is a big fan of the full-back, who regularly gets up the pitch to add to Liverpool's attacking game, but is sure Jurgen Klopp and his coaches will know there is room for improvement defensively.





"I have to believe that Jurgen Klopp and his assistants, that they would sit him down and say 'look, we love what you do at that side [going forward], but this one v one defending, if you really want to be the complete, the full article, this is something you can improve upon'", Moreno said on ESPN FC.







"This is about moving your feet, body position, anticipation, reading the game.



"You do that and you put yourself in a different category all together.





"I think he is outstanding, but I do think there is room for growth as well", the ex-MLS forward added.



Alexander-Arnold has made 40 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool over the course of the season, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists, and is considered by many to be the world's best right-back.

