Lazio Plot Ianis Hagi Swoop As Rangers Opt Against Triggering Purchase Clause

Lazio are set to swoop for Ianis Hagi, with Rangers set to not trigger the purchase option in his loan from Genk, it has been claimed in Italy.



Rangers snapped up the Romania midfielder on loan from Genk in January and inserted a purchase option in the agreement, allowing them to keep hold of Hagi if he impressed at Ibrox.













Gers boss Steven Gerrard has regularly selected Hagi, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Rangers will not trigger the purchase option.



It is claimed that Lazio, who have long kept tabs on Hagi, will use the opportunity to launch a raid on Genk to take the midfielder to the Italian capital.





Rangers boss Gerrard is set to focus on other options as he looks to bolster his squad and Hagi could well move to Lazio in the summer.







It is claimed that Hagi would like to return to Italy, where he was on the books at Fiorentina.



Hagi believes he can succeed in Serie A and Lazio are prepared to offer him the opportunity to do so.





Lazio believe that Hagi has big potential, which he is yet to fulfil, and want to snap him up before he explodes into life.



However, any move is still on hold due to the Coronavirus which means it is unclear when and if the season will resume.

