Photo: West Ham Star Takes To Forest For Fitness Run

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen is working hard to stay in shape until the football season is able to resume and has been for a run in Epping Forest.



English football is suspended until the end of April due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but it is far from clear whether it will be able resume in May.













Players are having to keep fit while isolating as best they can and West Ham's big money January signing Bowen took to Epping Forest for a run this morning.



Bowen, posting an image of the forest, wrote on his Instagram image: "Morning run complete."





West Ham boss David Moyes will be keen for his players to keep as fit as possible ahead of the potential resumption of the campaign.







The Hammers are 16th in the Premier League and only outside the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.



There have been calls in some quarters for the season to be declared void and started again when it is safe to do so.





However, with just nine games left, the Premier League's preference remains completing the season if possible, even if that means playing into late in the year.

