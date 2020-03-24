Promotion With Wolves Right Up There – Leeds Star On Career Highs

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas has revealed that promotion with Wolverhampton Wanderers has been one of the best moments of his career so far.



The 30-year-old played a crucial role in Wolves being promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, as they topped the Championship with 99 points.













Douglas contributed with five goals and 14 assists from the left-back position, catching the eye with his performances.



However, Wolves made the decision to sell Douglas, rather than stick with him in the Premier League, and he has since managed 39 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side.





The veteran took time to insist that a league win in Poland with Lech Poznan also stands out as yet another key moment in addition to the cup successes.







“I’ve got a few", Douglas told Leeds' official site when asked about his top career moments.



"Promotion with Wolves is right up there and winning the league in Poland and the cup successes as well."





Scoring against Leeds also remains one of the proudest moments of his career, Douglas added.



"One of my most proudest was actually when I scored against Leeds because my granddad was there.



"He’s 84 and travelled down to see me play and it just happened he was at the game and it’s a moment I’ll be able to cherish forever.”



Douglas has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the Leeds side this season, with Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski also featuring at left-back.

