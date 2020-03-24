Rangers Youngster Stresses Steven Gerrard Factor In Joining Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Nathan Young-Coombes has revealed that Steven Gerrard being in charge at Ibrox was a big factor in tempting him to continue his development at the Scottish club.



The young prospect began his career at Premier League side Crystal Palace before moving to the Eagles' London rivals Chelsea in 2017.













It was in February last year that Young-Coombes moved to Scotland from Chelsea and immediately made a name for himself at Under-17 level, helping Rangers win the Al Kass Cup in Qatar.



Giving an insight into the events that transpired leading up to him joining, Young-Coombes was quick to point to the Gerrard factor and feels that he will not be able to help but learn from the Liverpool legend.





And Young-Coombes wants to have the chance to play under Gerrard.







“Steven Gerrard is arguably the best centre-mid that England has ever produced so when you see him and he asks how you are doing, it means so much", Young-Coombes was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"That doesn’t happen down south and you can see that togetherness through the club.





“The knowledge and wisdom that the manager has, and the things that he has done in the Champions League and for England, you can’t not learn from someone like that.



“I want to play under him in the coming years and the opportunity to do that made my decision so easy.”



Young-Coombes scored four goals in five UEFA Youth League games for Rangers this season.

