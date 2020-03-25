Ajax Expecting Chelsea Linked Goalkeeper To Move On

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked goalkeeper Andre Onana is one of the players Ajax are expecting to leave during the summer transfer window.



Ajax have already agreed to sell winger Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea in the next window and the club are already planning for the market in the summer starting.













The Dutch champions are known for selling their best talents to wealthier clubs in Europe and the club are expecting more departures in the summer.



And according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Onana is a player that Ajax are still expecting to move on this year.





Ajax snapped up the Cameroon international from Barcelona’s academy and he has emerged as one of the most talented young goalkeepers in Europe.







Several clubs have been tracking his development and Chelsea are one of those who have been linked with considering signing him in the summer.



Chelsea appear to be unsure about Kepa’s long term suitability under Frank Lampard and the club are expected to invest in a goalkeeper in the next window.





Onana has a contract until 2023, but Ajax expect him to be playing his football elsewhere when the 2020/21 season eventually starts.

