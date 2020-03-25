Alan Stubbs Reveals Admiration For Former Celtic Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Stubbs has revealed his admiration for former Bhoys manager Wim Jansen and his style of coaching.



Stubbs spent five years at Celtic and was part of the squad that stopped Rangers from winning ten league titles in a row in the 1997/98 campaign.













Jansen only spent one season as Celtic manager in that year, but forever etched himself into the club’s folklore for stopping Rangers’ ten-in-a-row dreams and winning the first league title for the club in a decade.



The Dutchman also left an impression on Stubbs, who admitted before working under Jansen he never experienced European style coaching at any level and it was a revelation.





He liked the way the former Celtic manager handled himself on the training pitch and his calm and collective behaviour also helped him to keep the fringe players on board with his plans.







Jansen left just two days after the league title was secured due to differences with the board and Stubbs conceded that it came as a shock for everyone.



The former defender told The Athletic: “He was the first coach and manager that I’d had who was European and with a particularly European style.





“He was very unassuming and he had a very relaxed, quiet way about him. He would never raise his voice. I rarely saw Wim lose his temper.



“He was a calm and thoughtful individual. I liked that and I responded to that, because it was a style that I’d never come across before.



“I’d always experienced the old British style, ranting and raving, things getting thrown, words getting said, people getting held up against the wall. To come across that new style of management really got me.



“Even the players who weren’t necessarily playing week in, week out, they couldn’t help but like him.



“It was a shock when he left [immediately after the 1997-98 season ended], just as we were starting to do well.”



Janssen also earned 65 caps for the Netherlands as a player and was part of the teams that reached the World Cup final in 1974 and 1978.

